Power company Exelon Corp (EXC.N) said its proposed merger with rival Constellation Energy CEG.N was approved by shareholders of both companies, leaving only regulatory approvals to be consummated before the deal in closed.

About 71 percent of Exelon's outstanding shares and 78 percent of Constellation's outstanding shares were voted and 97 percent and 87 percent voted in favor of the deal, respectively.

In April, Exelon struck a deal to buy Constellation for $7.9 billion in stock to become the largest generator of competitively priced electricity in the United States.

Shares of Exelon closed at $43, Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, while Constellation's shares closed at $39.30.

