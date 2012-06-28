Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Canadian telecom services provider EXFO Inc (EXF.TO) (EXFO.O) posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by delays in spending by network operators.
The company reported a loss of $3.9 million, or 6 cents per share, for the quarter ended May 31, compared with earnings of $1.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 12 percent to $59.5 million.
The company forecast a net loss of 11 cents to 7 cents per share on sales of $55 million to $60 million for the fourth-quarter.
"The uncertain macro-economic environment, European debt crisis and network operators' delayed spending combined to reduce EXFO's third-quarter bookings and revenues," Chief Executive Germain Lamonde said in a statement.
The company is a also starting a $9 million cost-reduction plan, the statement added.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $154.3 million, closed at C$5.33 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.