An employee poses next to a human skull at the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A bronze medallion is seen at the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A human skull is seen at the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A detail of a chamber pot is seen at the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Part of a human skeleton, found in a mass grave at the New Churchyard, is seen at the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A human skull found at the Crossrail Liverpool Street site is seen as part of the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor looks at horseshoes and bones at the 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail' exhibition at the Museum of London, in London, Britain February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.

The exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands also features skeletons of victims of the Great Plague in 1665, whose teeth helped scientists to pinpoint the bacteria that caused the deadly disease by DNA testing.

London's new east-west Crossrail project has been under construction since 2012 but archaeological excavation works ahead of the tunneling began in 2009.

The exhibition runs until Sept. 3.

(Reporting by Lea Dartenne; Editing by William Schomberg)