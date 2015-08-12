Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
MILAN Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, has increased its stake in The Economist Group to 43.4 percent
from 4.7 percent by buying shares from Britain's Pearson for 287 million pounds ($447 million).
In a statement on Wednesday, Exor said the acquisition would be funded through cash available on hand, making Exor the group's single largest shareholder.
The company added that, subject to a shareholder vote, the governance rules of The Economist would be amended to limit the voting powers of any single shareholder to 20 percent, and to ensure that no one individual or company can own more than 50 percent of the group's shares.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.