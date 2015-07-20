MILAN Italian holding company Exor (EXOR.MI) has again sweetened its offer for U.S.-listed reinsurer PartnerRe PRE.N to include a special dividend of $3 per share for common shareholders if it is chosen over rival suitor Axis Capital Holdings (AXS.N).

The dividend, which would be paid by PartnerRe before closing of the deal with Exor, lifts the overall value of Exor's bid to $140.50 a share, although the cash offered by Exor itself is unchanged.

The move comes ahead of an Aug. 7 shareholder meeting at which PartnerRe investors will vote on a merger with Axis -- a deal that was agreed in January to create one of the world's largest reinsurers.

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family whose cash offer values PartnerRe at $6.8 billion, has for months engaged in a battle of words with the Bermuda-based firm's board, seeking to convince PartnerRe shareholders that its offer is preferable.

Exor has become PartnerRe's largest single investor in a bid to lobby fellow shareholders ahead of the August vote.

Monday's move is not the first time Exor has improved its offer as it seeks to branch out into financial services with its steadier and higher returns and limit its exposure to the more cyclical automotive sector. Exor holds controlling stakes in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) and tractor manufacturer CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI).

Exor's move also follows a similar proposal from Axis and PartnerRe, which improved their $6.2 billion merger agreement last week with a higher special dividend.

While Exor's all-cash offer would give PartnerRe investors more money upfront, PartnerRe and Axis have argued their tie-up makes more sense over the long term given the reinsurance industry is at a relatively low point.

Reinsurers, which help insurers pay large damage claims in exchange for part of the profit, are under pressure to consolidate after being squeezed by price competition and weak demand from insurers amid record low interest rates

Exor said on Monday that, with its offer, PartnerRe shareholders "won’t suffer from the impact on PartnerRe of a complex integration, with expected widespread job losses, loss of brand and culture and the very real risk of loss of clients and business".

Shares in Exor were up 1.2 percent at 46.8 euros, in line with Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB, while those in PartnerRe and Axis were up 0.7 percent and flat, respectively.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)