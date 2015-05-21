MILAN Italian investment holding company Exor (EXOR.MI) said on Thursday it would not raise its $6.8 billion takeover offer for PartnerRe PRE.N but was willing to negotiate with the reinsurer if its board declared its offer superior to that of rival suitor Axis Capital Holdings (AXS.N).

Bermuda-based PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to talk to Exor, to see if there was room to improve its offer. The statement marked a change in tone for the reinsurer, which to date has stuck firmly to its commitment to merge with Axis.

"Exor will not consider increasing the price of its binding offer," it said in a letter to the reinsurer's board. The company reiterated it believed that its own bid delivered a higher premium and posed no substantive regulatory risks.

Exor said it was willing to negotiate in good faith, but to do so "we request that the PartnerRe board declare Exor's binding offer reasonably likely to be a superior proposal".

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, last week improved its all-cash offer for PartnerRe after a previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis was rejected on the grounds it undervalued the reinsurer.

Should PartnerRe's board fail to comply with its request, Exor asked that the matter be brought before a shareholder vote.

PartnerRe and Axis agreed in January to create one of the world's largest reinsurers, improving the deal for PartnerRe shareholders earlier in May by including a one-off cash dividend. PartnerRe has so far argued the merger of equals provided better synergies and more upside longer-term.

Even if Exor does not raise its offer, analysts said it could still win the battle given its sway in a potential vote as the Italian company, which is controlled by the Agnelli family, is the reinsurer's largest individual investor, with a stake of 9.9 percent.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)