MILAN/BRUSSELS Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company that controls Fiat FIA.MI, has agreed to sell its entire 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS SGSN.VX for 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) (GBLB.BR).

Exor, an investor in SGS for 13 years, said on Monday it will make a capital gain of 1.53 billion euros and would use the cash for further investments, without saying what these investments would be.

Exor and Fiat Chairman John Elkann told a number of Italian and international papers last week he does not intend to dilute Exor's 30 percent stake in the Italian carmaker after a planned merger with U.S. peer Chrysler.

He was quoted as saying Exor would use the total of between 1.2 billion euros and 1.3 billion already on its balance sheet to keep its grip on the future merged carmaker.

GBL, run by Belgium's richest man Albert Frere, in January raised cash to diversify its portfolio by selling exchangeable bonds worth almost 1 billion euros, representing almost half its stake in French energy firm GDF Suez GSZ.PA.

GBL also holds 21 percent of cement company Lafarge LAFP.PA and 4 percent of oil major Total (TOTF.PA). ($1 = 0.7716 euros)

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca in Milan and Ben Deighton in Brussels; Editing by David Holmes)