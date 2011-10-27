Online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, but missed revenue expectations as growth in domestic bookings declined sharply.

Shares of the company, which competes with Priceline (PCLN.O) and Orbitz Worldwide OWW.N, were down 6 percent in after-market trading. It had closed at $29.09 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

The value of the company's bookings rose 11 percent to $7.62 billion. Domestic bookings were up 4 percent, lower than the 16 percent it grew during the year-ago period.

International bookings were up 21 percent, up from the 17 percent growth it reported last year.

The company's third-quarter worldwide air revenue fell 5 percent, primarily due to a significant fall in air tickets sold.

On a conference call, the company said it expected operating income before amortization (OIBA) growth to be in the mid-single digit range for 2011.

The company reported a 9 percent OIBA growth in 2010.

Expedia said in April that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies through a proposed spin-off of its high-growth TripAdvisor business.

The company forecast full-year OIBA growth for TripAdvisor at about 20 percent and flat to slightly down for the rest.

Expedia's July-September net income rose to $209.5 million, or 75 cents a share, from $176.6 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Expedia earned 77 cents per share, beating a Wall Street consensus forecast for 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $1.14 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.16 billion.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)