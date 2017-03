LONDON Experian (EXPN.L), the information services group, has agreed to buy United States fraud detection group The 41st Parameter for $324 million, the firm said on Tuesday.

The British group said it would fund the deal from existing cash resources.

Experian said the deal extends its presence in the fraud prevention market, complementing its existing activities in fraud detection and online authentication.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)