One person was dead and two others injured in an explosion Monday at a BP natural gas compressor station in western Colorado, the company said on Tuesday.

Local media said the facility is the Pinion compression station, part of BP's Durango, Colorado, operations near Bayfield.

BP confirmed it was their facility, but had no further immediate information.

Local emergency services also confirmed the death and injuries.

The Durango Herald, quoting a local BP spokeswoman, said the plant was shutdown and there was no remaining threat to workers or the public. Eleven workers were on site at the time of the blast, the paper said.

