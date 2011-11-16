CLEVELAND A gas explosion in southeastern Ohio on Wednesday morning destroyed at least two buildings and sent one woman to the hospital, officials said.

A 25-inch high pressure gas line owned by Tennessee Gas Pipeline ruptured and exploded, resulting in a large number of fires, Ron Lucas, Jr., Athens County spokesman, was quoted in a statement as saying.

The explosion could be felt and heard by residents as far as 12 miles away, officials said. One residential home and barn caught fire. However, both were empty at the time.

A woman was hospitalized for respiratory symptoms. According to Lucas, all fires were out before noon and clean-up efforts were underway.

Richard Wheatley of El Paso Corp, the parent company of Tennessee Gas Pipeline, said that an investigation is underway as to the cause of the rupture. Wheatley could not confirm how much gas was traveling through the pipeline at the time but did say it was a high-pressure line.

El Paso has 14,000 miles of pipeline in the United States.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jerry Norton)