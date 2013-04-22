(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, April 22 The ethnic Chechen college
student suspected in the deadly Boston Marathon bombings will
not be treated as an enemy combatant in the legal proceedings,
White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.
Some Republican lawmakers had called on the Obama
administration to designate Dzhokhar Tsarnaev as an enemy
combatant, a designation that would allow him fewer rights such
as the appointment of counsel.
The White House rejected those appeals. Carney said Tsarnaev
would be handled through the usual civilian criminal court
process, particularly since he is naturalized American citizen
and as such by law cannot be tried in a U.S. military
commission.
"He will not be treated as an enemy combatant," Carney told
reporters at a briefing. "We will prosecute this terrorist
through our civilian system of justice. Under U.S. law, United
States citizens cannot be tried in military commissions."
The "enemy combatant" status designated for suspects arose
in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and some of
these have been detained at the U.S. military prison at
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Carney said the decision was made by Attorney General Eric
Holder and the Justice Department and that the "whole national
security team supports this decision."
"And let's be clear: There is not an alternative for a U.S.
citizen to be tried to a military commission by law," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Steve Holland; Editing by
Christopher Wilson and Bill Trott)