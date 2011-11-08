Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) said it agreed to cut the termination fee on its pending $29 billion takeover of Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Express Scripts said the companies agreed to reduce the termination fee on the deal to $650 million. However, if either company changes its recommendation on the merger, the termination fee would still be $950 million.

In July, both companies signed the biggest ever deal in the healthcare services industry to create a pharmacy benefits manager that has access to nearly one-third of the entire American market.

Shares of Express Scripts had closed at $47.09 Monday on Nasdaq, while Medco shares closed at $57.11 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)