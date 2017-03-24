Exercise may stave off postpartum depression
(Reuters Health) - - Physical activity during and after pregnancy improves psychological wellbeing and may protect against postpartum depression, according to a new analysis of existing research.
NEW YORK A federal judge has dismissed two of the six counterclaims that pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co raised in health insurer's Anthem Inc's $15 billion lawsuit claiming it charged too much for drugs.
In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan dismissed Express Scripts' claim that Anthem breached an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, saying it duplicated a breach of contract claim. He also dismissed an unjust enrichment claim.
Anthem had sued Express Scripts last March, accusing it of excessive pricing and operational failures. It also sought the right to terminate its 10-year contract with Express Scripts, which began in 2009.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
(Reuters Health) - - Death rates from liver cancer in the U.S. have doubled since the 1980s and continue to rise, largely due to risk factors like hepatitis that should be the focus of better treatment and prevention efforts, researchers say.
PARIS The U.S Supreme Court decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters.