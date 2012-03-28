Chairman and CEO of Medco Inc. David Snow speaks during the Reuters Health Summit in New York May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) may close its $29 billion acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N as soon as next week, the U.S. pharmacy benefit managers said on Wednesday.

Medco's shares rose 3.3 percent after the companies disclosed the new timelines in securities filings, as investors bet that the risk that U.S. antitrust regulators would block the deal was disappearing.

Such antitrust concerns have for months kept Medco's share price well below the Express Scripts' offer, although that spread has been gradually narrowing. Express Scripts shares were up 1.2 percent.

In separate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Express Scripts and Medco said they expected that they may be in a position to close the transaction as soon as the week of April 2. Previously, the companies had said they expected the deal would be completed by the earlier part of the second quarter.

The companies still cautioned that there was no assurance the closing conditions would be satisfied or that the proposed deal would be consummated. A spokesman for the Federal Trade Commission, which is reviewing the deal, declined to comment, saying it was still a pending investigation.

"Even though they're not guaranteeing it's going to close next week, it's quite a sign of confidence," said Jeff Jonas, an analyst with Gabelli & Co.

The offer spread was about 1.6 percent as of Wednesday morning's trading, Jonas said, far from the 27 percent it swelled to shortly after the deal was announced last July.

The companies likely were in final negotiations with the FTC over what divestitures, if any, would be required, Jonas said.

Pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, handle prescription drug plans for insurance companies and employer clients, and also operate large mail-order pharmacies. Analysts have speculated that the companies may need to sell off one of their specialty pharmacies or mail-order facilities to satisfy FTC concerns.

Along with CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N), Express Scripts and Medco are two of the three largest PBMs, and their deal would create the industry's leader by a wide margin.

Express Scripts and Medco have maintained that their combination would be good for consumers because the combined company would gain more clout to drive down drug prices.

Large grocery chains, many of which operate their own pharmacies, community pharmacies and some consumer groups, have come out against the deal, saying a combined Express-Medco would gain too much power in the market and would squeeze them financially.

But recently, opponents of the deal have shifted their lobbying efforts from the FTC to state attorneys general, an indication that they believe that they have likely lost the fight at the FTC and that they hope the states will sue to block the deal.

