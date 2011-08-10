France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Aug 9 - Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) said it signed a $14 billion bridge-loan facility to help the company finance its acquisition of peer Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N.
In July, the Pharmacy benefit manager offered $71.36 per Medco share, valuing the deal at $29 billion, gaining access to one-third of the pharmacy benefits market.
The credit agreement was signed with Credit Suisse AG, as administrative agent, and Citibank, N.A., as syndication agent. Any funding under the credit agreement will occur concurrently with the consummation of the merger, the company said.
Shares of St. Louis, Missouri-based Express Scripts closed at $47.59 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
NEW YORK Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has agreed to acquire insurance broker Aon Plc's employee benefits outsourcing business for around $4.8 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.