Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the pharmacy benefit manager reported increased use of more profitable generic drugs.

Net income rose to $324.7 million, or 66 cents per share, from $301.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of 79 cents were 2 cents ahead of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Express Scripts cut its projected 2011 profit range by about 6 percent, citing higher spending and fewer prescriptions being filled because of consumer worry about the weak economy. It affirmed that forecast on Tuesday.

