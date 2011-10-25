Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as the U.S. pharmacy benefit manager reported increased use of more profitable generic drugs.

The company also said it expected strong client retention in 2012 despite a contract dispute with Walgreen Co WAG.N that threatens to leave the drugstore chain out of Express' pharmacy network.

Express, which has agreed to acquire rival Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N, said third-quarter net income rose to $324.7 million, or 66 cents per share, from $301.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of 79 cents were 2 cents ahead of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $11.57 billion, exceeding analysts' average forecast of $11.26 billion.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and also run extensive mail-order pharmacies. They profit particularly from low-cost generic medicines, where they use leverage to drive bargains.

Express' rate of dispensing generic drugs rose to 74.1 percent of prescriptions from 72.1 percent a year ago.

Earlier this month, Express Scripts cut its projected 2011 profit range by about 6 percent, citing higher spending and fewer prescriptions being filled because of consumer worry about the weak economy. It affirmed that forecast on Tuesday.

In the quarter, prescription claims edged down 1 percent to 184.8 million.

Express has been locked in a contract dispute with Walgreen since June, when the largest U.S. drugstore chain said it would stop filling prescriptions covered by Express Scripts at the end of the year after failing to agree on terms.

Express said it expected client retention, based on prescription volume, to exceed 97 percent next year. It said it expected claims to range from flat to up 2 percent in 2012.

Express Scripts said it would not provide an earnings forecast for next year until it closes the $29 billion acquisition of Medco. The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2012, although some investors fear antitrust obstacles will prevent it from being completed. Medco is due to report results on Wednesday.

Express Scripts shares rose 2.7 percent to $39.49 in after hours trading after closing down 4.9 percent on Nasdaq before the company released its third-quarter financial report.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)