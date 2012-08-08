Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) said on Wednesday that the lengthy anti-trust review for its $29 billion purchase of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions actually helped speed the integration process once the deal closed.

Express reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday and raised its full year earnings forecast, partly because cost savings from the Medco deal came sooner than anticipated.

Express Scripts shares were up more than 8 percent in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

The Medco acquisition closed in early April after a highly contentious, eight-month review. The deal combined two of the nation's three largest PBMs and created a clear leader in managing drug benefits for Americans.

"Because we were given an extended period of time by the government as they reviewed the acquisition, we had more time to plan and get things in place," Express Scripts Chief Executive George Paz told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday.

"So once we closed the deal we were able to go in and quickly, prudently focus on getting the boat rightsized," he said, referring to some difficulties Medco had last year with lost clients and other issues. "That accelerated savings into the current quarter, which helped us."

The company said it expects further selling, general and administrative cost savings in the second half of 2012.

Paz said that a dispute with Walgreen Co WAG.N, the largest U.S. drug store chain, that had concerned Express investors "wasn't a big negative at the end of the day."

A disagreement over contract terms had led Walgreen to stop filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the beginning of 2012. It was resolved last month, and Walgreen will resume doing business with Express in September.

Paz said that losing Walgreen from its network had led clients to take a serious look at increasing use of Express Scripts' more profitable mail order pharmacy business.

"The dispute with Walgreen totally helped mail," Paz said, adding that two former Medco executives on his team have strong track records of driving mail order business.

MORE THAN $1 BLN IN SAVINGS

Express Scripts has consistently said that it expects $1 billion in savings once Medco is fully integrated, and suggested it might be in a position to update that view when it gives its 2013 forecast later this year.

"The Medco merger synergies are going along great and way ahead of schedule," said Arthur Henderson, an analyst with Jefferies & Co. "Management is still clinging to that $1 billion synergy estimate, but my sense is when everything is said and done it will probably be double that, probably more like $2 billion."

The integration process, while ahead of schedule, is still in its infancy, Paz noted.

"There's an awful lot of things that need to be done in order to put these two companies together," Paz said, including getting all the customers from two large companies onto a new combined technology platform.

"The sooner we can get that done, the sooner we can eliminate all the significant costs associated with multiple platforms and development and regulatory costs," he said.

Paz said the first wave of members had been moved onto the new platform and that the company was ready to move the next tier of customers over in a couple of weeks.

Paz declined to speculate on how much Walgreen business might come back after September 15.

But rival PBM CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) has said it expects to retain at least 50 percent of the prescription business it gained from Walgreen during the dispute with Express Scripts.

Express Scripts said the company has seen a 95 percent client retention rate, based on claim counts, and that it has won 125 new customers so far this year.

"Winning new business is important, but retaining business is the most important thing we can do. The focus has to be on maintaining what we have," Paz said. "We feel good about our selling season, and we feel good about where we stand."

Express Scripts shares were up 8 percent at $60.54 on the Nasdaq after reaching $60.85 earlier in the day.

(Editing by Michele Gershberg)