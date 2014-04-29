Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) on Tuesday reported lower-than-expected first quarter profit and took down its full-year earnings forecast range by 6 cents, saying adjusted prescription volume would be less than it had anticipated.

Excluding one-time items, Express said it had adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, missing analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Express Scripts shares fell more than 5 percent in extended trading.

The company said severe winter weather in the quarter and later-than-expected enrollment in public health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act hurt its results.

For 2014, Express now expects adjusted earnings of $4.82 to $4.94 per share, down from its prior forecast of $4.88 to $5 per share. Analysts on average are looking for $4.94.

The anticipated prescription volume shortfall that led to the decision to lower the 2014 forecast was primarily due to a delay of expected client starts from the middle of this year to the beginning of 2015, Express said.

It said the shortfall would be partially offset by an increase in earnings per adjusted claim.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and also run large mail order pharmacies.

Chief Executive George Paz said the company expects to substantially complete integration of its 2012 $29 billion acquisition of rival Medco through the remainder of the year and then turn its attention to organic growth.

The company said net profit fell to $328.3 million, or 42 cents per share, from $373 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $23.68 billion was shy of Wall Street estimates of $23.80 billion.

Express Scripts shares fell to $67.30 in after-hours trading from a Nasdaq close at $71.01.

