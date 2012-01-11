By Suzi Parker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Jan 10 Authorities searched on Tuesday for a man who made a 73-year-old grandmother enter a bank wearing an ankle bomb in an attempt rob it.

On Monday, Betty Davis entered an Arvest Bank branch in Fayetteville, Ark., about 140 miles from Little Rock. She told bank employees about the device, according to police reports.

Police arrived and evacuated the building, and a bomb squad removed the device from Davis' leg. Investigators are testing the device to see if it was an actual threat.

Davis told police that the man used Duct tape to tie up her husband, Herbert, after he returned home from a local coffee shop. Police found him unharmed at their rural home.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said that the man wanted money.

"She would extract some money and they would both be released without harm," Helder told Reuters.

The man left the bank before authorities arrived. He took couple's truck, which was later found abandoned.

The couple could only give a vague description of the man as a white male wearing blue jeans.

But police don't doubt the couple's story, Helder said. They are cooperating with the investigation, he added.

