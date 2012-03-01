Peugeot boss offers UK union reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
SYDNEY The independent directors of Extract Resources EXT.AX, owner of one of the world's largest uranium mines, have backed a takeover offer from China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC)that values it at A$2.2 billion ($2.38 billion).
The recommendation for the A$8.65 a share offer, was made after Extract failed to uncover any rival bidders and takes CGNPC a step closer to winning control of the giant Husab uranium project in Namibia.
"After a lengthy and exhaustive process, as at today, no alternative and superior proposal has been received, nor are there any discussions underway with third parties," Extract said in a statement.
In a complex deal, CGNPC -- which is bidding with the China-Africa Development Fund -- initially offered $990 million for Kalahari Minerals KAH.L, which owns 42.7 percent of Extract. It launched a bid for Extract last month after winning control of Kalahari.
Rio Tinto, which owns a 14 percent stake in Extract, had no immediate comment on whether it would accept the offer. The global miner had previously accepted the Chinese offer for a stake it held in Kalahari.
Husab is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the world, and Rio Tinto has been in talks with Extract to combine its neighboring Rossing mine, the world's longest-running open pit uranium mine, with Husab.
Extract shares ended flat at A$8.60 in a broader market that fell 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp , responding to media reports, said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 protection from creditors - an option analysts say could jeopardize the entire group.
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the lucrative satellite imagery market.