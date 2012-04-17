HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) may announce an unusually large dividend increase as the world's largest publicly traded oil company faces pressure from Wall Street and shareholders to match the payout of smaller peer Chevron Corp (CVX.N), analysts said.

Steady dividend increases have been part of Exxon's financial strategy, but the hike this quarter alone could be 10 to 15 percent versus the historical full-year growth of 6 percent, they said.

Paul Sankey, oil analyst at Deutsche Bank, said he expects Exxon to raise its dividend as much as 30 percent over the course of this year, based on recent comments by Chief Executive Rex Tillerson. That would take the dividend as high as $2.40 per share, up from $1.85 last year.

"At the analyst meeting they said that they were looking hard at the dividend," Sankey said. "They are normally more circumspect about their plans."

An Exxon spokesman declined to comment on the possibility of a higher than normal dividend increase.

Exxon's dividend yield is 2.2 percent, while Chevron's is 3 percent. ConocoPhillips, which an aggressive plan to boost returns to shareholders through higher dividends, share buybacks and asset sales, has a dividend yield of 3.5 percent.

A 34 percent increase would put Exxon's yield in line with Chevron's 3 percent, according to a note from Deutsche Bank.

Low interest rates have produced an enormous appetite for yield among investors, increasing the pressure on companies to issue or boost dividends. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said Tuesday it will raise its dividend 31 percent, only the third increase since the bank went public in 1999. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said last month it will begin issuing a quarterly dividend this year.

Despite the growing popularity of dividends, investors face a risk that taxes on the payouts will go up on January 1, at least for some taxpayers, especially if President Barack Obama is reelected.

Exxon, based in Irving, Texas, has favored share buybacks over dividend increases as a way to increase returns, spending $20 billion on share repurchases last year and $9 billion on dividends.

Tillerson told analysts at the New York Stock Exchange last month that Exxon would seriously evaluate raising its dividend after it had completed buying back shares issued for its $41 billion all-stock purchase of XTO Energy Inc in 2010. The XTO stock repurchase was expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter, according to a transcript of the meeting.

"We are mindful of our competitiveness in the dividend area," Tillerson said at the NYSE. "We know we are on the low end of yield, certainly within our sector."

Shares of Exxon are flat this year, while Conoco's shares have climbed 1.3 percent. Chevron shares have fallen about 5 percent, hit by fallout from an oil spill in Brazil at its offshore Frade field.

Morningstar oil analyst Allen Good said he is looking for a quarterly percentage increase in the "double digits," of up to 15 percent.

"I would imagine that it would have to be greater than the historical average given that they acknowledged they were at the bottom of the peer group," Good said.

At Exxon's 2011 annual meeting in May, two shareholders stood up to ask Tillerson why the company's dividend was smaller than Chevron's.

He responded that the company takes a conservative, long-term view in deciding how to allocate funds.

Last year, Exxon made its second-quarter dividend announcement on April 27, so it will likely be made around the same time this year.

(Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Richard Chang)