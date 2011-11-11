LONDON/BAGHDAD Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) has signed oil and gas exploration deals with Iraq's Kurdistan, an adviser to the Kurdish government said on Friday, despite warnings from Baghdad that the move could jeopardize a major oilfield project.

A senior Iraqi oil official said the central government had been aware that Exxon was in talks to explore in the Kurdish region and had warned that any deal with the KRG could result in the termination of its deal to develop the giant West Qurna field.

Baghdad and the government of the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region have longstanding disputes over northern oilfields. Baghdad deems contracts between the KRG and foreign oil companies to be illegal.

"The KRG has for the last few months been in discussions with a number of major oil companies. This resulted in the recent signing by Exxon Mobil of contracts to explore in six blocks," KRG adviser Michael Howard said.

He did not disclose details of the contracts or the locations of the blocks.

Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the Iraqi oil ministry's contracts and licensing directorate, said the government had sent three letters to Exxon Mobil last month.

"All three letters were clear," Ameedi told Reuters. "The signing of any contract with the Kurdistan Regional Government without the approval and the knowledge of the Iraqi central government and the oil ministry will be considered illegal."

Ameedi said he could not confirm that Exxon had signed the contracts.

Exxon, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), clinched a 20-year deal in 2009 to develop West Qurna Phase One, an 8.7-billion-barrel field in southern Iraq, beating Russian, French and Chinese rivals.

"The company, according to Iraqi law, could be disqualified from having any contracts or any work with the oil ministry and it could result in the cancellation of the West Qurna Phase One contract, (with Exxon) to bear all the legal consequences of their action," Ameedi said.

"West Qurna Phase One contract terms are very clear, and a clause in the service contract says if the company violates Iraqi laws then its contract could be terminated," he said. "Any deal between the Kurdish region and Exxon Mobil would be a clear violation of the West Qurna contract."

Exxon Mobil declined to comment.

HYDROCARBON LAW

Richard Savage, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities, said the deal "appears to mark a shift in attitude amongst the supermajors who had previously avoided the region for fear of unsettling Baghdad...."

"In our view, the entry of ExxonMobil into Kurdistan, if confirmed, constitutes a major endorsement of the hydrocarbon potential of the region and, more importantly, suggests that the current political deadlock surrounding the passing of the Iraq Petroleum Law (and PSC/export issues) is moving closer to an amicable resolution as far as the Kurds are concerned," he said.

The two governments have been unable to agree on a long-awaited hydrocarbons law. The Iraqi cabinet in August approved a draft law that would have given the Arab-dominated central government more control over the nation's oil reserves. The decision was harshly criticized by Kurdish officials.

In late October, Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and KRG Prime Minister Barham Salih agreed to work on amendments to a 2007 version of a draft hydrocarbons law agreed by all political blocs, or to adopt the 2007 bill as is, by year-end, potentially defusing a major row, Iraqi officials said.

In June, Deputy Prime Minister Hussain al-Shahristani, who oversees Iraq's burgeoning oil sector, said West Qurna Phase One production had hit 350,000 barrels per day and was expected to reach 400,000 bpd by year-end.

Exxon raised the production plateau target from West Qurna to 2.825 million bpd last November after adding new reserves to the area covered by their original development contract.

The original plateau target for Exxon when the contract was signed in January 2010 was 2.325 million bpd in six to seven years time.

(Writing by Jim Loney, editing by William Hardy)