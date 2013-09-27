Sallee Taylor, 41, (L) and her wife Andrea Taylor, 41, hold hands after getting married in West Hollywood, California, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY) - RTX119F7

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday spouses in "all legal marriages," including same-sex unions, will be eligible for company benefits following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the matter.

Spousal eligibility for benefits at Exxon has been "governed by the federal definition of marriage and spouse," the Irving, Texas company said in a statement.

In a big victory for gay-rights activists, the Supreme Court ruled in June that married same-sex couples are eligible for federal benefits after striking down a key part the Defense of Marriage Act.

The change in spousal benefit eligibility at Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, will take place on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.

