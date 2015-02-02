A Exxon Mobil gas station is seen in Encinitas, California in this file photo taken on October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp will release is spending plans for 2015 in early March, but the world's largest publicly traded oil company remains committed to growing its dividend, an executive said on Monday.

"We'll keep a close eye on our cash flow, maintain our investment discipline and of course our commitment to the growing dividend," Jeff Woodbury, vice president, investor relations told analysts on a fourth-quarter earnings call.

The Irving, Texas company, which spent $38.5 billion in 2014, previously said it expects to spend less than $37 billion over the next several years.

Exxon is holding its annual analyst meeting on March 4.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)