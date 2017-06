Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 3 percent.

The company will pay 77 cents per share for the second quarter on June 9. Exxon paid a first-quarter dividend of 75 cents.

Exxon's stock rose about 0.4 percent to $82.04 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)