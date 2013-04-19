Spilt oil from Exxon pipeline runs between homes in North Woods Subdivision in Mayflower, Arkansas in this April 1, 2013 photo released to Reuters on April 11, 2013. REUTERS/EPA/Handout

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it was beginning remediation and restoration activities as its transitions from its emergency response operations after the crude oil spill in Mayflower, Arkansas, last month.

The company said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), state and local authorities conducted an inspection and granted approval to start the new phase of operations in the North Main Street section of the impacted area.

The company's Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more than 90,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude oil to Texas from Illinois, ruptured on March 29 and spilled 5,000 barrels of oil in a subdivision in Mayflower, about 20 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday that it had no estimate for the restart of the pipeline.

