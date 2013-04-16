Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it had removed the damaged section of the Arkansas crude pipeline that leaked about 5,000 barrels of oil late last month.

The 52-foot (15.8 meter) section will be transported to an independent laboratory for metallurgy testing, Exxon said.

The company said cleanup was almost complete in the affected section between North Main Road and interstate highway I-40.

The March 29 pipeline rupture sent crude oil through into the streets of a housing subdivision in Mayflower, a town of about 2,300 people north of Little Rock.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)