CAIRO Egypt's interior minister has ordered Cairo's Tora prison hospital to make preparations to receive former President Hosni Mubarak, who has till now been held in a military hospital while he has been standing trial, Al Jazeera television said Sunday.

Al Jazeera did not cite a source for the report that was carried in brief headline.

The move, if confirmed, would be a concession to protesters who have complained that Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, has been given special treatment by the military council, which took over when he was pushed out in February last year.

The army had no immediate comment on the report and officials at the Interior Ministry could not immediately be reached.

