MADRID Spain's loss-making telecoms and technology group Ezentis, which is focused on Latin American markets, said on Monday its Chilean subsidiary had won a $100 million fibre optic contract from Telefonica.

Under the deal, Ezentis will develop and maintain copper and fiber optical fixed telephone lines as well as handle Telefonica Chile's customer service for telecoms, broadband and pay television, the firm said in a note to the Spanish stock exchange regulator.

Ezentis operates in several Latin American countries, including Chile and Panama and has won contracts in Peru and Argentina. Last year, the group had to refinance its debt to help to turn its business around.

