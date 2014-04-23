Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its software-defined application services and security software.
The company's net income rose to $69.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $63.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $420 million from $350.2 million.
F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc (FB.O), Pandora Media Ltd (P.N), MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT.O) and to the U.S. government.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.