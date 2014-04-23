Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc (FFIV.O) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast third-quarter results largely above analysts' estimates, helped by increased demand from its telecom customers.
Shares of the company, whose customers include AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), rose about 3 percent in extended trading.
F5's quarterly revenue rose 20 percent, partly as its U.S. telecom clients beef up their networks to allow faster transfer of data-heavy files on smartphones and tablets.
In the past year, F5 has launched upgrades to its software and introduced hardware that help manage traffic on networks. These products have found favor with customers.
AT&T has estimated capital expenditure of about $21 billion for this year, while Verizon has said it expected to spend about $17 billion.
F5, whose rivals include Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) and smaller peer Riverbed Technology Inc RVBD.O, forecast adjusted earnings of $1.33-$1.36 per share and revenue of $428 million-$438 million for the third quarter ending June 30.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.33 per share on revenue of $428.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
F5's net income rose to $69.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $63.4 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $420 million from $350.2 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, F5 earned $1.27 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.25 per share on revenue of $414.4 million.
F5's rival Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) also reported a higher-than-expected 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as its U.S. telecom clients spent more to ramp up their networks.
F5's shares closed at $108.19 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.