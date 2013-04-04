Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
MENLO PARK, California AT&T Inc will exclusively sell the first smartphones pre-loaded with Facebook Inc's new family of "Home" applications starting April 12, the wireless carrier said on Thursday.
Taiwan's HTC Corp will manufacture the phones, to be called "HTC First," the company said.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.