Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
NEW YORK Facebook Inc is developing its own video-chat app, known internally as Slingshot, after its failed attempt to acquire mobile messaging startup Snapchat, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Facebook has been working for several months on the planned video-chat app, which would allow users to send short video messages using a touch-screen, the FT said, citing people familiar with its plans.
Slingshot could be launched this month, the paper cited one source as saying, while noting that Facebook might ultimately decide not to proceed with the launch of the app.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has been overseeing the "top-secret" project after the social network company was unable to win Snapchat's creators, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, with its $3 billion takeover offer late last year, the FT said.
Snapchat, popular among teenagers, allows users to send smartphone photos that automatically disappear after a few seconds.
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.