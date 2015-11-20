SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he will take two months of paternity leave after his daughter's birth, though he did not say when she is due.

Facebook allows its U.S. employees to take up to four months of paid maternity or paternity leave, which they can use all at once or throughout the year.

(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese)