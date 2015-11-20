Snapchat adds more accessible search feature
Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he will take two months of paternity leave after his daughter's birth, though he did not say when she is due.
Facebook allows its U.S. employees to take up to four months of paid maternity or paternity leave, which they can use all at once or throughout the year.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chris Reese)
Snap Inc said on Friday its Snapchat messaging app would add an option for users to search through photos and videos that users have posted to the public.
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.