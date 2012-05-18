Facebook Inc starts trading on Friday after having raised more than $16 billion in the world's largest technology IPO.

Its splashy debut is the culmination of eight years of breakneck growth, as it emerged from Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room to become the No. 1 social network, linking nearly 1 in 7 people on the planet.

Here are key facts about what could be the second-largest IPO in U.S. history, exceeded only by Visa Inc's. It surpasses General Motors' share offering if, as widely expected, the full over-allotment, or "greenshoe," is taken up, enabling Facebook to raise a maximum of $18.4 billion.

Price: $38 a share

Shares sold: 421.2 million

63.2 million (to be sold if needed)

Float: 15 percent to 18 percent

Amount raised: $16.0 billion

$18.4 billion, including greenshoe

Market value: $104 billion

Lead advisers: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Key facts about the company: Original name: thefacebook.com Headquarters: Menlo Park, California Employees: 3,200 as of December 31, 2011 Revenue: $3.71 billion in 2011 Earliest investors: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who invested $500,000 in 2004, followed by Accel Partners, which invested $12.7 million in 2005 Biggest stakeholder: Mark Zuckerberg, who controls a 55.8 pct voting stake Other top stakeholders: Greylock Partners, Meritech Capital

Partners, Digital Sky Technologies; entrepreneurs Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus, Sean Parker Number of users: 900+ million active monthly users Average time spent on Facebook: Worldwide users spend about 6 hours a month; 7 hours in United States.

