A Facebook logo on an Ipad is reflected among source code on the LCD screen of a computer, in this photo illustration taken in Sarajevo June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Samuel Lessin, Facebook Inc's vice president of product management, said he would be leaving the company.

Lessin said in a post on the social networking site that his departure would be effective Aug. 29.

He said he does not have any immediate plans but intends to help his wife Jessica Lessin with her publication, the Information.

"If past performance is any indication, I will be starting something soon enough… What, I don’t know, but generally volume of ideas has never been much of an issue for me," he said.

