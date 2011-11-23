Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
German drugmaker Merck KGaA accused U.S. rival Merck & Co of hijacking its Facebook page and said it plans to sue to get it back.
Merck KGaA asked a New York judge to force Facebook Inc to turn over information to help determine how the German company lost the page, www.facebook.com/merck , and the ability to administer it.
According to a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan, Merck KGaA contracted with Facebook in March 2010 for exclusive use of the page, but discovered last month that the unrelated Merck & Co was using it.
Facebook "has not been cooperative" in restoring the page, and in several alleged communications appeared nonresponsive or evasive in dealing with Merck KGaA, the filing said.
"Because Facebook is an important marketing device, the page is of great value to Merck, and its misappropriation is causing harm to Merck," Merck KGaA said. "It is not clear how that happened or who is at fault nor ... is Facebook providing clear information about what happened."
Merck KGaA said it may bring legal action alleging breach of contract and interference with its business. It did not indicate whom it may sue. Merck & Co is not a defendant.
Facebook spokesman Andrew Noyes and Merck & Co spokesman Ronald Rogers said their respective companies are looking into the matter. Merck KGaA declined to comment.
According to Merck KGaA, the Mercks became separate companies under the Treaty of Versailles, each owning rights to the Merck trademark in different geographic areas, as part of Germany's reparations following World War I.
Merck & Co is based in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany; and Facebook in Palo Alto, California.
The case is Merck KGaA v. Facebook Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 113215/2011.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tim Dobbyn)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.