Toshiba tumbles after bourse puts company under supervision
TOKYO Toshiba Corp tumbled in early trade on Wednesday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put its shares under supervision to see if it meets delisting criteria.
Social networking site Facebook Inc said its messaging service is being used by more than half a billion people, few months after it was separated from the main Facebook app. (bit.ly/1u1Xw4o)
Facebook said in April users would need to download a separate app for Messenger, which would allow them to send videos, make free calls and chat with groups.
The company said in April that its Messenger service had over 200 million users.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp tumbled in early trade on Wednesday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put its shares under supervision to see if it meets delisting criteria.
The 2017 advertising revenue forecast for Snap Inc’s Snapchat has been trimmed by $30 million due to higher than expected revenue sharing with its partners, digital marketing firm eMarketer said in its latest ad spending forecast on Tuesday.
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp this month will begin testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp.