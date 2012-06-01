In this photo illustration, a Facebook logo on a computer screen is seen through a magnifying glass held by a woman in Bern May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

Facebook's website suffered sporadic outages on Thursday, anywhere from half an hour to two hours according to various blogs, tweets and affected users, but the company said the problem has been fixed.

"Earlier today, some users briefly experienced issues loading the site. The issues have since been resolved and everyone should now have access to Facebook," company spokesman Michael Kirkland told Reuters.

The outages came as Facebook continued to grapple with the fallout of its botched May 18 IPO. The stock has plummeted nearly 23 percent from its IPO price, and numerous lawsuits have been filed in the wake of first-day trading glitches.

Shares of Facebook closed up 5 percent at $29.60 Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Edwin Chan in Los Angeles; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)