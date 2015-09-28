Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during a town hall with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Facebook Inc (FB.O) restored access to its social media website for most users on Monday afternoon, after its second outage in less than a week.

According to Currentlydown.com, Facebook was down for about 42 minutes between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. (bit.ly/1LhwMao)

“We are currently restoring Facebook services that people had trouble accessing earlier today due to a configuration," Facebook spokesman Jay Nancarrow said.

"We are working to bring things back to normal for everyone," he added.

Facebook's map on Downdetector.com, which monitors disruptions, showed major outages over parts of North America. (bit.ly/1aIqOPd)

The social network's mobile app was also back in service, while its Messenger services was working during the outage.

Facebook suffered a similar outage on Thursday when it was down in North America, Europe, Australia and India.

The company's shares closed down nearly 4 percent at $89.21.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Maju Samuel)