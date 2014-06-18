Reddit rolls out user profiles amid site makeover
Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it will begin rolling out public profiles for users, the latest in a series of changes aimed at boosting engagement on the hugely popular site.
DUBLIN An Irish judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt by campaigners to force an investigation into Facebook's alleged sharing of data from EU users with the U.S. National Security Agency.
High Court Justice Gerard Hogan, who has jurisdiction because Facebook's European headquarters are based in Dublin, upheld an earlier decision by the country's data protection commissioner to refuse to investigate.
Ahead of the hearing, the campaign group Europe-v-Facebook indicated it planned to appeal any such decision.
(Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)
Social media network Reddit announced on Tuesday that it will begin rolling out public profiles for users, the latest in a series of changes aimed at boosting engagement on the hugely popular site.
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM Google and its sister company Jigsaw, are stepping up efforts to help keep elections free of online interference after helping to defend one of two important voter information websites that came under cyber attack during last week's Dutch national election.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. The enemy drone whined in the distance. The Interceptor, a drone-hunting machine from Silicon Valley startup Airspace Systems, slinked off its launch pad and dashed away in hot pursuit.