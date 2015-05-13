A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday praised Facebook's new minimum wage and family leave policy, which raises minimum hourly salaries for contractors to $15 per hour.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Tuesday announcement from the social media company is an example of the kind of leadership on such issues now seen with more frequency from the public sector.

