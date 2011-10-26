HONG KONG Following are some private equity firms planning to raise new Pan-Asian funds.

BAIN CAPITAL: Washington DC-based Bain Capital is targeting an Asia fund, larger than the $1 billion it raised previously, with some sources estimating fundraising to be as much as $2 billion.

BARING PRIVATE EQUITY ASIA: The largest regional fund raised since 2008 is Baring Private Equity Asia's $2.46 billion Fund V. That fund was raised in just five months and closed earlier this year, underlining the strength of limited partner appetite for investment in Asia.

KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS: Founded in 1976, the U.S.-based KKR (KKR.N) is planning to raise up to $6 billion through a new Pan-Asian fund. KKR invests in Asia from a $4 billion fund raised in 2007 and a $1 billion China growth fund. The firm also has plans to put professionals into Asia to invest from its $2 billion global special situations fund.

TPG CAPITAL: Global private equity firm TPG Capital TPG.UL is planning a $4-5 billion Asia fund. The U.S.-based firm, founded in 1992, currently invests in Asia from a $19.8 billion global fund and its $4.25 billion regional fund TPG Capital Partners V, which both raised their investment capital in 2008.

MORGAN STANLEY ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY: Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) Asian private equity arm plans to raise a new fund around the same size as its current $1.5 billion fund.

(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas)