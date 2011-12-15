Tea Party groups have targeted a number of Senate seats in the 2012, aiming to defeat either a Democrat or an "establishment Republican."

Below are some primary races to watch:

TEXAS - Republican U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison is retiring, and the March 6 primary showdown between establishment candidate Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst and former state solicitor general Ted Cruz, the Tea Party favorite, will be an early test of the movement's power in 2012.

UTAH --Six-term Senator Orrin Hatch has tacked right to avoid the same fate as fellow Senator Bob Bennett, whom the Tea Party unseated at the state party convention in 2010. But Rep. Jason Chaffetz said he would not run, and conservatives haven't rallied behind another candidate.

INDIANA - Republican U.S. Senator Richard Lugar faces his first primary challenge from Republican State Treasurer Richard Mourdock. Lugar has a huge cash advantage, but most of the state's Tea Party groups have united behind Mourdock and started knocking on doors.

OHIO - Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is up for reelection, and the most likely Republican challenger is State Treasurer Josh Mandel, who has made a great effort to court Tea Party groups.

WISCONSIN - Democratic U.S. Senator Herb Kohl is retiring, and Tea Party groups who consider former Governor Tommy Thompson an establishment choice are trying unite behind a conservative alternative. "We know that it has to be done," said Tim Dake of the Wisconsin Grandsons of Liberty.

FLORIDA - Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is up for reelection, but "there is no clear cut choice" for a conservative challenger, said Jason Hoyt of the Central Florida Tea Party Council. Former state House majority leader Adam Hasner and Congressman Connie Mack both want Tea Party backing.

MICHIGAN - State Tea Party groups met in November to select one Republican opponent for U.S. Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow's reelection bid. Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, was deemed too establishment, which gave a boost to Former Michigan Board of Education president Clark Durant.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)