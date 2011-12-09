U.S.-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo invests mainly in enterprise and infrastructure software, education, distribution, financial services and consumer goods and services companies. The firm has completed more than 50 acquisitions with total annual earnings in excess of $1 billion in the last five years.

Listed below are some of the PE firm's recent acquisitions:

2011

Dec 9 - Leads an investor group to buy Internet-monitoring gear maker Blue Coat Systems Inc BCSI.O for $1.3 billion in cash.

May 11 - Acquires Tripwire Inc TPWR.O, an IT Security and Compliance Automation services provider.

2010

Acquires online education services provider Plato Learning for $143 million.

Attachmate, owned by an investment group that includes Thoma Bravo, buys Novell Inc NOVL.O for about $2.2 billion.

Snaps up UPS Logistics Technologies, a unit of United Parcel Service (UPS.N), the world's largest package delivery company.

Leads an investor group to acquire Internet-security company SonicWall for $717 million.