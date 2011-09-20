Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS.N) forecast first-quarter earnings mostly above estimates and said lay offs at its financial clients had not hurt the company's business.

The banking industry has been cutting jobs and reducing expenses to recoup losses and stem stock price declines as the macroeconomic crisis takes a toll for the second time in less than 2 years.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) recently said it will cut 30,000 jobs. In August, Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) said it plans to reduce 3 percent of its workforce. The market expects Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) to take a similar approach.

"Most of the headcount discussion that I think people are reading about doesn't necessarily affect our user base," Chief Operating Officer Peter Walsh said on a call with analysts.

The company, which provides financial information and analysis for the investment community, expects first-quarter earnings of 98 cents to $1.00 a share, on revenue of $195-$198 million.

Factset, which competes with Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N) (TRI.TO), IHS Inc IHS.N, Fair Isaac Corp (FICO.N) and Gartner Inc (IT.N), reported a slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a 14 percent increase in annual subscription value (ASV).

Buy-side clients that include corporate financing and equity research, account for 82 percent of ASV.

"A lot of our strategy now is going into these firms and finding new pockets of users. We have great opportunities amongst the senior bankers, in departments like sales, trading," Walsh said.

The remainder of its ASV comes from sell-side firms, primarily merger advisory and equity research firms.

"Sell-side firms increased the number of new junior bankers due to higher M&A volumes and a strong IPO environment over the past 12 months," Walsh said.

Shares of the company, which rose nearly 7 percent in the morning, were up 4 percent at $92.19 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sayantani Ghosh)