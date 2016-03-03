PARIS - Silk and velvet florals bloomed on the Rochas catwalk at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday with the designer label showcasing a winter garden-like womenswear collection for next fall.

On a floral patterned catwalk, models wore soft, feminine bow blouses and dresses, adorned in flower prints and embroidery, trimmed with ruffles. The latter also adorned velvet tops worn with brocade trousers.

The autumn/winter 2016/2017 looks were paired with chunky platform sandals, worn with colored socks.

"I started with the winter garden mixing with the lightness, the effortlessness, the younger situation, the femininity and the sensuality," Creative Director Alessandro Dell'Acqua said.

"I want to mix the colors, material, very light and just a little summer situation but in the winter mood."

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 9 with major labels like Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton still to show.