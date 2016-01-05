Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc FCS.O is planning to say that the revised takeover proposal by a group led by China Resources Holdings Co and Hua Capital Management could be a superior offer, Bloomberg reported.

An announcement could be expected as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Fairchild said last week that it received a revised offer from Party G Group for $21.70 a share in cash.

Party G Group was identified as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China Resources Holdings, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Reuters could not immediately reach Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc, China Resources Holdings Co and Hua Capital Management for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)